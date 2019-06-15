Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Candidate for spot start
Reyes, who logged three innings for Triple-A Memphis against Salt Lake on Thursday, is a candidate to make a spot start for Adam Wainwright (hamstring) on Wednesday against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.
Reyes' outing was a modest 69 pitches, and the right-hander would also be working on a full five days of rest were he to get the call Wednesday. The 24-year-old has been uneven in his performances thus far, a trend exemplified once again Thursday against the Bees. "First inning was really good, sharp, everything in the zone," manager Mike Shildt said. "All the secondary pitches working. Very effective, very efficient. Third inning, little less command. A double play didn't get turned and it extended the inning. He didn't do well from there."
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Slated for another Triple-A start•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Sticking at Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could join big club next weekend•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Return to Memphis confirmed•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Nearing return to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Impressive in return to action•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 13 Preview: Two-start pitcher tiers
The two-start pitcher options for Week 13 are deep, but there's lots of risk to assess. We...
-
Week 13 Sleeper Hitters
Heath Cummings says Mallex Smith, Ramon Laureano and eight others are solid adds for Week...
-
Week 13 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Bradley, Sisco coming on
Jackie Bradley's offensive revival and four upside lineup options highlight Friday's waiver...
-
10 prospects to get on your radar
Chris Towers offers a different take, analyzing five prospects you should know about and five...
-
Wednesday waivers, winners/losers
Heath Cummings discusses Wednesday's action and what you should do with Chris Paddack.