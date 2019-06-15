Reyes, who logged three innings for Triple-A Memphis against Salt Lake on Thursday, is a candidate to make a spot start for Adam Wainwright (hamstring) on Wednesday against the Marlins, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

Reyes' outing was a modest 69 pitches, and the right-hander would also be working on a full five days of rest were he to get the call Wednesday. The 24-year-old has been uneven in his performances thus far, a trend exemplified once again Thursday against the Bees. "First inning was really good, sharp, everything in the zone," manager Mike Shildt said. "All the secondary pitches working. Very effective, very efficient. Third inning, little less command. A double play didn't get turned and it extended the inning. He didn't do well from there."