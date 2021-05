Reyes (3-1) walked one and struck out one in a scoreless inning, earning the win Thursday versus Arizona.

The closer was brought in to pitch the bottom of the ninth in a tied game. Reyes became the pitcher of record when Yadier Molina hit an RBI double in the 10th, and Daniel Ponce de Leon was able to convert the save. The 26-year-old Reyes has a 0.67 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 37:24 K:BB across 27 innings this year. He's converted all 14 of his save chances despite an ugly 8.0 BB/9 mark.