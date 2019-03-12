Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Competing for bullpen spot
Reyes is competing to make the Cardinals as a reliever, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Mark Saxon of The Athletic suggests that Reyes would likely be used as a multi-inning reliever with scheduled days off if he makes the team. If he does not make the team out of camp, it would be logical to stretch him out at Triple-A Memphis. Saxon also reported Tuesday that John Gant and Dakota Hudson are battling for the final spot in the Cardinals' rotation, while Carlos Martinez (shoulder) could join the rotation in May or June.
