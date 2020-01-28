Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Competing for relief job
Reyes is expected to compete for a high-leverage role out of the Cardinals' bullpen during spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
While Reyes stated earlier in the offseason that his long-term focus remains on becoming a regular member of the rotation, the Cardinals first want the talented righty to prove himself out of the bullpen before he's prepared to handle a more substantial workload as a starter. After injuries have ended his season early in each of the past three years, Reyes at least heads to spring training healthy, as he's spent most of the winter in the Dominican Republic throwing without restrictions. The 25-year-old made just four appearances in the majors in 2019, giving up five runs and walking six in three innings.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Set for healthy offseason•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Shifting to offseason program•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Still not in 'throwing mode'•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Seeking second opinion•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Meeting with team doctors•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws bullpen session•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2020 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Sleepers 1.0: Late shots at impact
Can Gio Urshela withstand increased competition with the Yankees? Is Mark Canha being overlooked...
-
Breakouts 1.0: Ceiling the deal
Players like Miguel Sano and Max Fried have established a certain level of value in Fantasy...
-
Busts 1.0: Downside danger
There are busts, and then there are Busts. Scott White thinks you can stave off disaster by...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings, SP sleepers
SportsLine's 2020 Fantasy baseball draft guide can give you a huge edge in your league.
-
Relief Pitcher Preview: Bounce back
Should you pay up for one of the top save guys from 2019? Here's why it's not the best idea...