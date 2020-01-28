Reyes is expected to compete for a high-leverage role out of the Cardinals' bullpen during spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

While Reyes stated earlier in the offseason that his long-term focus remains on becoming a regular member of the rotation, the Cardinals first want the talented righty to prove himself out of the bullpen before he's prepared to handle a more substantial workload as a starter. After injuries have ended his season early in each of the past three years, Reyes at least heads to spring training healthy, as he's spent most of the winter in the Dominican Republic throwing without restrictions. The 25-year-old made just four appearances in the majors in 2019, giving up five runs and walking six in three innings.