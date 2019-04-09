Reyes allowed two walks over two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Omaha on Monday.

Reyes got just 10 of 21 pitches into the strike zone against the four hitters he faced. The hard-throwing 24-year-old was officially optioned to Memphis on Sunday after issuing six free passes over just three innings to open the season. He'll primarily be utilized in relief with the Redbirds, although he could occasionally start if necessary to keep him on schedule.