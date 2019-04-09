Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Control issues continue
Reyes allowed two walks over two-thirds of an inning in Triple-A Memphis' loss to Omaha on Monday.
Reyes got just 10 of 21 pitches into the strike zone against the four hitters he faced. The hard-throwing 24-year-old was officially optioned to Memphis on Sunday after issuing six free passes over just three innings to open the season. He'll primarily be utilized in relief with the Redbirds, although he could occasionally start if necessary to keep him on schedule.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Multiple roles on tap in minors•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Sent to Triple-A•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Diverse relief role on tap•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Will make team in bullpen role•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Competing for bullpen spot•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Mixed bag in spring debut•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Advanced Stats Primer for Hitters
Confused by some of the stats or terminology used in Fantasy analysis these days? Here's a...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 3
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Weekend waivers, winners and losers
Did you miss some of this weekend's action? Chris Towers catches you up on everything you need...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
Yandy Diaz is elevating the ball as hoped, and Jay Bruce is looking healthy and powerful again....
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
There's no shortage of usable two-start options in Week 3, according to Scott White, including...
-
Week 3 Waiver Targets
Our Fantasy Baseball crew gives you the top waiver-wire adds from the past week, heading into...