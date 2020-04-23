Reyes could be a beneficiary of any roster expansion beyond 26 players for the 2020 season, Rick Hummel of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes was optioned to Triple-A Memphis back on March 26 after a rocky Grapefruit League stint during which he posted 8.31 ERA across a modest 4.1-inning sample. However, the unique conditions expected to be part of an abbreviated 2020 campaign -- a higher volume of double-headers and expanded rosters -- could represent ideal circumstances for a Reyes promotion. The right-hander has experience as both a starter and reliever, a level of versatility which Hummel points out would particularly enhance Reyes' chances of a promotion.