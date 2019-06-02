Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could enter rotation next weekend
Reyes is in the discussion to enter the Cardinals' starting rotation as early as next weekend, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Reyes was officially transferred to Triple-A Memphis to start Sunday after spending the previous couple weeks at High-A Palm Beach while returning from a finger injury. The young right-hander has thrown only three innings in the majors this season after starting the year in a bullpen role before he was quickly sent down to the minors.
