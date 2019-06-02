Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Could join big club next weekend
Reyes is in the discussion to enter the Cardinals' starting rotation as early as next weekend versus the Cubs, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Wouldn't rule it out," manager Mike Shildt said Sunday, regarding Reyes' potential promotion next weekend.
Reyes was officially transferred to Triple-A Memphis to start Sunday after spending the previous couple weeks at High-A Palm Beach while recovering from a finger injury. The young right-hander has thrown only three innings in the majors this season after starting the year in a bullpen role before he was quickly sent down to the minors.
