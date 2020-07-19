Reyes announced Saturday he was absent for the first couple weeks of summer camp because he tested positive for COVID-19, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The team never provided any reasoning for his absence due to privacy concerns, but the 25-year-old announced the positive test during a Zoom call with media Saturday. Reyes has since cleared MLB's coronavirus protocols and is now participating in workouts, but manager Mike Shildt previously indicated they won't rush the right-hander's build-up following his late arrival. Reyes' availability for Opening Day remains uncertain, but any absence seems unlikely to extend significantly into the season.