Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Dealing with pectoral discomfort
Reyes exited his start with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday due to right pectoral discomfort, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Reyes suffered the injury after throwing a pitch in the second inning Sunday. The oft-injured pitcher will be reevaluated Monday, at which point the severity of the issue along with a timetable for his return should emerge.
