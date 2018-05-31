Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Dealing with 'significant' lat strain
General manager Michael Girsch said Reyes is dealing with a "significant" lat strain and will miss several starts, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "Alex Reyes has a significant lat strain," Girsch said. "It is not going to be a couple starts. It's going to be more than a few starts."
This is a tough blow for the young right-hander, who suffered the injury in his first game back from Tommy John surgery. Reyes experienced a noticeable dip in velocity during Wednesday's outing against the Brewers, leaving the Cardinals worried, and a subsequent MRI confirmed the severity of the issue Thursday morning. He'll receive a second opinion in the coming days, but the Cardinals are preparing to move forward without Reyes for the foreseeable future. Carlos Martinez, who is on the shelf with a lat injury of his own, could rejoin the team's rotation next week in place of Reyes.
