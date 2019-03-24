Reyes, who will open the season in the bullpen, is likely to be deployed in a various relief roles to start the season, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Langosch reports that Reyes will be available to do "just about anything" out of the Cardinals bullpen, which includes serving as an occasional closing option. Given his experience as a starter, Reyes would also fit the bill when there's a multi-inning relief assignment to be filled. Considering elbow and lat injuries have limited Reyes to four innings at the major-league level since 2016, the team will continue to take a reasonably cautious approach with his workload. However, the promising right-hander's robust arsenal of pitches and effectiveness against both sides of the plate both have manager Mike Shildt excited about Reyes' prospects, irrespective of where he slots in on the staff. "It's really special, right?" Shildt said. "You have the different speeds, but also the shape of the pitches and the action of the pitches. You're talking about a legitimate weapon who I feel like, regardless the situation, can be effective."