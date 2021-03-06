Reyes fired two perfect innings in a Grapefruit League loss to the Astros on Thursday, recording three strikeouts.

Reyes' second dominant outing in as many Grapefruit League appearances came in the same game where one of his fellow competitors for the No. 5 starter role, Carlos Martinez, struggled badly to open the contest. Reyes has now authored three perfect frames across his first pair of trips to the mound and Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports the young right-hander remains receptive to any role he ultimately is assigned. "I would love to start," said Reyes said. "That's what I've done as a Minor Leaguer, that's what I've done my whole career. Pitching in the bullpen is also fun. Our organization, we're blessed with so many talented guys, that's the fun part about Spring Training -- coming out here and competing. However it ends up, it ends up; all I want to do is be on that roster."