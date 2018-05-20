Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Dominates for second straight rehab start
Reyes (elbow) compiled 13 strikeouts while allowing just one hit and three walks over 7.2 innings in a win over Northwest Arkansas on Saturday.
Reyes has now racked up 31 whiffs over 16 innings in his rehab outings at three different levels of the Cardinals organization. The 23-year-old worked up to 93 pitches in Saturday's start, and he's scheduled for one final rehab appearance Thursday with Triple-A Memphis, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports. Reyes will then be eligible to return from the disabled list May 28, when there's a chance he could immediately work into the starting rotation. Adam Wainwright (elbow) will still be sidelined at that point, while Carlos Martinez (lat) is likely out of action until early June. Consequently, Trezza reports that Reyes could usurp current fill-in John Gant or send either Luke Weaver or Jack Flaherty to the bullpen.
