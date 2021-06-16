Reyes (4-2) earned the win in relief Tuesday against the Marlins after tossing a scoreless inning, allowing one walk and striking out one.

Reyes entered the ninth inning with a 1-1 tie and while his command wasn't the best -- he tossed only six of his 12 pitches for strikes -- he still got the job done. The right-hander continues to shine as one of the best late-inning relievers in the National League and improved his ERA to a sterling 0.82 mark after completing his third straight scoreless outing.