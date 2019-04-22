Reyes worked his first game as a starter with Triple-A Memphis against Round Rock on Saturday, firing three scoreless innings in which he did not allow a hit. He issued one walk and recorded four strikeouts.

Reyes' first 2019 appearance in the Redbirds' rotation was a success overall, and his abbreviated stint actually fell in line with the team's preset goal of keeping him between 40 and 50 pitches. Reyes hit the low end of the range, with 25 of his offerings finding the strike zone. Perhaps most encouraging was his solid control, which will remain one of the most important points of emphasis for the developing right-hander during his time in Memphis. Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports that manager Mike Shildt confirmed Reyes averaged 97 mph on his fastball during the outing, making it all the more impressive.