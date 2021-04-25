Reyes walked two batters and allowed a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Sunday, striking out one and earning a save over the Reds.

Reyes worked himself into a bases-loaded jam but managed to escape without any damage. He threw just 11 of his 25 pitches for strikes and it was his second straight outing with control issues during a save opportunity. Still, he's a perfect 5-for-5 in save chances with a 0.00 ERA through 9.1 innings.