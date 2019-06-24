Reyes was removed from his start with Triple-A Memphis on Sunday due to an apparent injury, Brian Walton of TheCardinalNation.com reports.

Reyes suffered the injury during the second inning Sunday, and he appeared to be favoring one leg as he left with a trainer. Specifics regarding the injury remain unclear at the moment, but this could be yet another unfortunate blow for the talented right-hander who has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years.