Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Faces hitters wearing splint
Reyes (finger) threw 60-70 pitches to hitters at extended spring training Tuesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.
Reyes, who is nursing a fractured left pinkie, was wearing a splint and throwing from behind a cage, with a coach catching the balls for him. The right-hander is currently at the midway point of his original three-week recovery timeline, though it remains to be seen if that timeline will hold true.
