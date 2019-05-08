Reyes (finger) threw 60-70 pitches to hitters at extended spring training Tuesday, Jim Hayes of FOX Sports Midwest reports.

Reyes, who is nursing a fractured left pinkie, was wearing a splint and throwing from behind a cage, with a coach catching the balls for him. The right-hander is currently at the midway point of his original three-week recovery timeline, though it remains to be seen if that timeline will hold true.

