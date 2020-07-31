Reyes' fastball sat at 95-99 mph during Wednesday's live batting practice at the Cardinals' alternate training site in Springfield, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports.

This is the latest report that supports the notion Reyes is on track for a potential call-up to the active roster in the near future. The right-hander's velocity Wednesday certainly seems to indicate he's worked off any potential rust stemming from a delayed arrival at summer camp earlier in July, and it remains to be seen how quickly the big-league club will opt to summon him.