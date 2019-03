Reyes will make his spring debut Tuesday in relief against the Phillies, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.

Reyes will follow starter Jack Flaherty for his first taste of game action since last May 29. The promising right-hander subsequently underwent season-ending surgery June 6 and will now resume his latest quest to start delivering on his vast potential Tuesday. The 24-year-old could potentially serve as either a starter or reliever in 2019, although the Cardinals figure to build his workload back up slowly over what remains of spring.