Reyes allowed one run on one hit and one walk while striking out three over 1.2 innings to earn the save Saturday versus Colorado.

The 26-year-old didn't surrender a run through his first 15 appearances of the season, but he entered with runners on base during the eighth inning and walked a batter who came around to score. The right-hander returned for the ninth inning and promptly struck out the side. Reyes has converted all 10 of his save opportunities and has a 0.53 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 19:13 K:BB through 17 innings this season.