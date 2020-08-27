Reyes (1-0) was credited with the victory in a win over the Royals on Wednesday, allowing two earned runs on two hits and two walks over two innings. He also struck out two.

Tasked with preventing a 3-2 deficit from widening when he entered in the eighth, Reyes got into trouble during his second inning of work after recording a strikeout of Alex Gordon to start the frame. The right-hander subsequently allowed a two-run double to Whit Merrifield that widened the Royals' lead to 5-2. The Cardinals' wild four-run rally in the home half of the ninth ultimately garnered Reyes his first big-league win since 2016, albeit under highly unusual circumstances. The 25-year-old did suffer further damage to his ERA, however, which now sits at a bloated 5.68 across 6.1 innings over six appearances (one start).