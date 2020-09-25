Reyes was credited with his third hold in a win over the Brewers on Thursday despite allowing an earned run on two hits and a walk over one inning. He struck out two.

Reyes needed 31 pitches to record his three outs, and he left closer Andrew Miller with a thorny two-on, one-out situation when he departed in the ninth. The run that Eric Sogard, the first hitter Miller faced, drove in with his single went on Reyes' ledger, only the second earned run to be charged to the right-hander in his last eight appearances. Despite occasional control issues, Reyes has been a mostly reliable option for manager Mike Shildt, posting a 2-1 record, 3.00 ERA and elite 12.5 K/9 over 18 innings