Reyes (2-1) lost Sunday's 2-1 match with Chicago, pitching one inning and allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit and two walks with two strikeouts.

Reyes entered a scoreless game in the tenth and surrendered a Javier Baez two-run home run before walking two Cubs but was able to strikeout the next two batters to limit any further damage. This was only the second run Reyes has given up all season and he remains one of the best closer options thanks to a 0.72 ERA and 12.5 K/9.