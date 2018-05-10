Reyes (elbow) started High-A Palm Beach's loss to Jupiter on Wednesday and fired 3.1 scoreless innings in which he allowed four hits and a walk while recording six strikeouts.

The 23-year-old's long road back from February 2017 Tommy John surgery reached its most momentous milestone yet with Wednesday's outing. Reyes has been steadily making progress throughout the current calendar year, and Wednesday's appearance, in which he encouragingly worked up to 67 pitches, figures to be one of several at multiple levels of the Cardinals organization before he's deemed ready for activation.