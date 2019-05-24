Reyes (finger) allowed an earned run on two hits and two walks across five innings in High-A Palm Beach's win over Charlotte on Thursday. He struck out six.

Reyes was making his return to action after missing just under a month with a fractured pinkie. The right-hander was impressive while working up to 70 pitches, and his six strikeouts were a season high. Reyes could remain at the High-A level for at least another rehab start before working his way back to Triple-A Memphis.