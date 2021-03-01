Reyes' fastball clocked in at 96 mph and above and was effectively mixed with a 79 mph curveball during his perfect inning in Sunday's Grapefruit League tie with the Nationals, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander topped out at 97.8 mph during his efficient nine-pitch frame, making it a highly encouraging spring debut for a pitcher competing for the No. 5 role in the starting rotation. Reyes is competing with a pair of proven veterans in John Gant and Carlos Martinez for the job, but the 26-year-old's stuff is undeniably a cut above both.