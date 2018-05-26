Reyes (elbow) will start Wednesday's game against the Brewers, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

He will reportedly be pitching without restrictions, at least on a per-start basis, so his owners will want to make sure to deploy him next week for the start in Milwaukee. The 44 strikeouts he racked up over 23 innings during his rehab assignment were awfully impressive, even if his stuff is much more electric than minor-league hitters are accustomed to. It is unclear what the Cardinals will do with the rotation when Carlos Martinez (lat) returns in the coming weeks, but for now, Reyes should continue pitching every fifth day, and he would retain significant fantasy value in roto formats even if he heads to the bullpen later this season.