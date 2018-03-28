Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Lands on disabled list
Reyes (elbow) has been placed on the disabled list, retroactive to March 26.
Reyes has not yet fully recovered from the Tommy John procedure he underwent last year, so his 2018 campaign will begin on the disabled list. It's not clear how much more recovery time he will need before he is ready for big-league action, but he still has a few hurdles to cross.
