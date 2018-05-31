Reyes was placed on the 10-day disabled list with a right lat strain Thursday.

It was originally thought that Reyes avoided any injury after experiencing a noticeable dip in his velocity during his 2018 big-league debut against the Brewers on Wednesday, but an evaluation upon his return to St. Louis confirmed the young right-hander suffered a lat injury that will require a stint on the disabled list. It's unclear how long Reyes will be sidelined with the issue, but the Cardinals figure to handle the 23-year-old with extra care seeing as Wednesday was his first game back from an extended absence due an elbow injury that required Tommy John surgery. He tossed four scoreless innings in his first big-league start since 2016 prior to suffering the injury. Mike Mayers was recalled from Triple-A Memphis in a corresponding move.