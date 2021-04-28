Reyes picked up his sixth save of the year with a scoreless ninth inning against the Phillies while allowing a single and striking out two in the effort.

Reyes had a strong outing, as he struck out two batters and didn't surrender a walk for the first time in his last four appearances. The 26-year-old is third in MLB with six saves and miraculously hasn't allowed a run despite having an 11:10 K:BB and 1.55 WHIP over 10.1 innings.