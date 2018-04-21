Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Making progress in Florida
Reyes (elbow) is progressing well in extended spring training according to Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak, Steve Overbey of MLB.com reports.
Reyes was sidelined for all of last season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February, robbing him of the opportunity to build on an impressive 2016 rookie campaign in which he'd generated a 4-1 record and 1.57 ERA across 12 appearances. Mozeliak added that if Reyes continues free of setbacks, he'll likely be ready for a rehab assignment sometime around mid-May.
