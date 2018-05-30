Cardinals' Alex Reyes: May have left with injury
Reyes may have left Wednesday's start against the Brewers with an injury, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.
There was a noticeable drop in his velocity from inning to inning, but he got back up to 96 mph and threw 95 mph on his final out. It is unclear what the exact nature of the injury is at this point, or if his exit was even injury related. He threw four scoreless frames, giving up three hits and two walks while striking out four. Reyes threw 73 pitches -- 42 for strikes.
