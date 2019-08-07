Reyes is travelled to St. Louis on Wednesday to meet with team doctors due to continuing pain in his shoulder/pectoral area, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The injury issues just keep coming for the beleaguered young righty. He threw a bullpen session Monday for the first time since straining his pectoral muscle in late June, but his arm evidently didn't respond well to the activity. More information on his eventual return timeline should become clearer after his doctor visit.