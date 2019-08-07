Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Meeting with team doctors
Reyes is travelled to St. Louis on Wednesday to meet with team doctors due to continuing pain in his shoulder/pectoral area, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The injury issues just keep coming for the beleaguered young righty. He threw a bullpen session Monday for the first time since straining his pectoral muscle in late June, but his arm evidently didn't respond well to the activity. More information on his eventual return timeline should become clearer after his doctor visit.
More News
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Throws bullpen session•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Scheduled to throw off mound•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Rehabbing in Florida•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Out with strained pectoral muscle•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Dealing with pectoral discomfort•
-
Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Exits with apparent injury•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Foltynewicz, Lamet make case
Two pitchers of past interest to Fantasy players are making a case to be added again while...
-
Bullpen Report: Diaz, Oberg and more
Are Jose Leclerc and Archie Bradley their teams' first choice for saves? Who takes over for...
-
Still hope for these injured players?
With only so many weeks remaining in the season, some injured players just aren't worth the...
-
Waivers: Is Sanchez for real?
Is Aaron Sanchez just the latest pitcher to be transformed by the Houston Astros? He might...
-
Fantasy trade chart: Mondesi falling
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 20 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
You like outfielders? The list of sleeper hitters for the upcoming week is littered with them...