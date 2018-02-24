Reyes (elbow) is now able to throw off-speed pitches in his bullpen sessions, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Reyes started tossing bullpen sessions last week and he's been progressing nicely since then, adding in breaking balls and increasing his workload on a steady basis. His timetable remains a little fuzzy, but it's expected that he will miss the first month of the season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in February of 2017.