Reyes, who was officially optioned to Triple-A Memphis on Sunday, is slated to be used in a variety of roles with the Redbirds, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Reyes will be utilized in scheduled two-inning outings, but he may also get occasional starts. The overriding goal will be to have Reyes consistently log 30-to-40-pitch outings, as the Cardinals intend to eventually have him return to the majors as both a multi- and late-inning option out of the bullpen. Reyes' rough start to 2019, one that saw him generate a 15.00 ERA over his first four appearances, earned him the demotion to Memphis, with the promising right-hander specifically blaming the majority of his struggles on a lack of consistent control.