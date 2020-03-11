Reyes was credited with save in a Grapefruit League win over the Twins on Monday, firing a scoreless ninth inning during which he allowed two hits and recorded two strikeouts.

Reyes' outing wasn't without some adversity, as he worked around a pair of singles. However, Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports manager Mike Shildt came away impressed with the oft-injured right-hander's work, remarking that Reyes looked "uninhibited" on the mound after dealing with numerous physical issues the last several years. The use of the 25-year-old as a reliever foreshadows his likeliest role to open the regular season.