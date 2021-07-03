Reyes (5-2) picked up the win in Friday's 9-3 extra-inning victory over the Rockies, walking one and striking out one over two scoreless innings.

The right-hander worked more than one inning for the second time in his last three appearances, something he hadn't done since May 11 prior to that. Reyes has been all but unhittable this year, giving up 18 hits and a .198 BABIP over 39.2 frames, and it's led to some lopsided ratios -- his 0.91 ERA and 31.3 percent strikeout rate are excellent, but his 18.7 percent walk rate and 1.24 WHIP are far from elite.