Reyes walked one in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Pirates.

The 26-year-old continues to roll as the Cards' closer. Reyes has yet to blow a save this season and has only been scored upon once in 20 appearances, leading to a 0.41 ERA and 28:20 K:BB through 22 innings.