Reyes walked one and struck out one over 1.1 scoreless innings Tuesday to secure his second save of the season in a 4-2 win over the Marlins.

The right-hander has now converted both his save chances to begin the season and has yet to give up a run in 2021, but his 2:2 K:BB through 3.1 innings isn't exactly dominant. With Reyes having pitched on back-to-back days, look for Jordan Hicks or another reliever to get the call Wednesday if the Cards have a ninth-inning lead to protect.