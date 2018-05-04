Reyes (elbow) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Palm Beach soon, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

The pitching prospect has been rehabbing at extended spring training thus far, but it seems like his next appearance will come with an affiliate. Reyes is eligible to return from the 60-day disabled list at the end of May, so this is a positive step forward toward being available on the day he's first eligible.