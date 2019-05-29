Cardinals' Alex Reyes: Nearing return to Triple-A
Reyes could make his next start for Triple-A Memphis, Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com reports.
Reyes has looked sharp in a pair of starts for High-A Palm Beach, compiling a 1.93 ERA and 11:3 K:BB in 9.1 innings. Assuming he checks out OK after throwing 77 pitches in Tuesday's outing for Palm Beach, Reyes could be cleared to join the Redbirds for his next start.
