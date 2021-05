Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out three to get the save in the Cardinals win over the Brewers on Thursday.

Reyes walked the first batter he faced in the ninth inning and allowed a runner to get into scoring position, but ultimately struck out three for his 11th save of the season. He trails only Mark Melancon for most saves in all of baseball. The 26-year-old has allowed just one run in 20 innings this season.