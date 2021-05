Reyes pitched the ninth inning of Saturday's 7-4 win over the Diamondbacks, allowing a hit and a walk with two strikeouts in a scoreless inning.

Reyes entered the ninth with a three-run lead and allowed the first two batters to reach base but retired the next three to secure the save. He's been one of the most electric relievers in the game with 12.5 K/9 but also sports a high WHIP of 1.4.