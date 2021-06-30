Reyes allowed one hit and struck out one in one inning of work to earn the save Wednesday against Arizona.

Reyes put the finishing touches on his 20th save of the season, working around a Christian Walker single with two out in the ninth. The first-year closer has yet to blow a save opportunity all year, logging a sparkling 0.96 ERA. Opponents are hitting just .141 off of Reyes, but his 30 walks in 37.2 innings of work could eventually lead to the occasional blowup. He's offset those control issues with 51 strikeouts.