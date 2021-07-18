Reyes pitched a scoreless ninth inning on one hit and a walk while striking out one, earning the save in the win over the Giants on Saturday.

Reyes bounced back with a scoreless save after surrendering three runs in his last two appearances. Despite his recent uncertainty, he is the only closer with more than five saves that hasn't blown at least one save opportunity this season. His 21 saves are tied for third-most in all of baseball. The 26-year-old has a 1.49 ERA and a 1.32 WHIP in 42.1 innings. His WHIP is inflated even with the success due to his high 7.0 BB/9.