Reyes gave up one hit in a scoreless ninth inning Monday to record his first save of the season in a 4-1 win over the Marlins.

After Jordan Hicks tossed a perfect sixth inning and Giovanny Gallegos shut down Miami in the seventh and eighth, Reyes got the call and needed 13 pitches (seven strikes) to collect the third save of his career. The 26-year-old may not have the ninth exclusively to himself in the early part of the season, especially if the Cards don't use him on back-to-back days to try and keep him healthy. but if Reyes continues to deliver results he'll make it hard for manager Mike Shildt to take him out of the closer role.