Reyes pitched a perfect seventh inning, striking out one to record the save in the win over the Mets on Wednesday.

Reyes picked up the save in the seventh inning of Game 1 of the double header Wednesday. His nine saves ties him with Ian Kennedy for second in the league. The 26-year-old is always a risk to walk multiple batters, but even with 12 walks in 15.1 innings he is a perfect 9-for-9 in save situations.