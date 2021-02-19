Reyes, who's considered a candidate for the No. 5 spot in the starting rotation, is also open to continuing in the bullpen role he mostly thrived in during the 2020 campaign, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

Reyes has now enjoyed two consecutive healthy offseasons, a rarity for oft-injured hurler. The 26-year-old does have seven career starts at the big-league level, but only one has come within the last two seasons. Working almost exclusively as a reliever during the abbreviated 2020 campaign, Reyes generated a 2-1 record, 3.20 ERA and recorded 27 strikeouts across 19.2 innings. He enjoyed closing in particular -- noting "it's a lot of adrenaline" -- but Reyes also mentioned Wednesday he'd relish the opportunity to start again if called upon. If he were to open the season in the bullpen, Reyes could potentially help alleviate the workload of Jordan Hicks in the early portion of the campaign as his fellow hard-throwing right-hander works back to full strength after last pitching in June 2019.